Actress Rebel Wilson just hit her 2020 health goal a month early

Entertainment

After vowing to get healthy in 2020, actress Rebel Wilson announced that she has reached her weight goal one month early.

The “Pitch Perfect” star took to her Instagram account in January to declare that 2020 would be “The Year of Health” for her. Since then, she has been steadily shedding weight during the pandemic and documenting it on social media.

Wilson posted the news of her success on Sunday in her Instagram stories, with an image of the scale and a message to those who have been following along.

“Hit my goal with one month to spare!” Wilson said. “Even though it’s not about the number, it’s about being healthy, I needed a tangible measurement to have as a goal and that was 75kgs,” she said.

Wilson said she is planning to go live on Tuesday night to thank everyone for their support.