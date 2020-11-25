2021 Grammy nominations announced: Beyoncé leads among nominees

Entertainment

Nominations for the 63rd annual Grammy Awards were announced Tuesday, with Beyoncé leading among the nominees with nine.

Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and Roddy Rich followed Queen Bey with six nominations each.

The Grammys announced “The Daily Show’s” Trevor Noah will host the event in January.

“Despite the fact that I am extremely disappointed that the Grammys have refused to have me sing or be nominated for best pop album, I am thrilled to be hosting this auspicious event,” Noah said in a statement. “I think as a one-time Grammy-nominee, I am the best person to provide a shoulder to all the amazing artists who do not win on the night because I too know the pain of not winning the award! (This is a metaphorical shoulder, I’m not trying to catch Corona). See you at the 63rd GRAMMYs!”

Below is a list of nominees in several major categories. The full list of 83 categories is available here.

Album of the Year

“Chilombo,” Jhené Aiko

“Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition),” Black Pumas

“Everyday Life,” Coldplay

“Djesse Vol. 3,” Jacob Collier

“Women in Music Pt. III,” Haim

“Future Nostalgia,” Dua Lipa

“Hollywood’s Bleeding,” Post Malone

“Folklore,” Taylor Swift

Record of the Year

“Black Parade,” Beyoncé

“Colors,” Black Pumas

“Rockstar,” DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

“Say So,” Doja Cat

“Everything I Wanted,” Billie Eilish

“Don’t Start Now,” Dua Lipa

“Circles,” Post Malone

“Savage,” Megan Thee Stallion

Song of the Year

“Black Parade,” (performed by Beyoncé)

“The Box,” (performed by Roddy Ricch)

“Cardigan,” (performed by Taylor Swift)

“Circles,” (performed by Post Malone)

“Don’t Start Now,” (performed by Dua Lipa)

“Everything I Wanted,” (performed by Billie Eilish)

“I Can’t Breathe,” (performed by H.E.R.)

“If the World Was Ending,” (performed by JP Saxe featuring Julia Michaels)

Best New Artist

Ingrid Andress

Phoebe Bridgers

Chika

Noah Cyrus

D Smoke

Doja Cat

Kaytranada

Megan Thee Stallion

Best Pop Vocal Album

“Changes,” Justin Bieber

“Chromatica,” Lady Gaga

“Future Nostalgia,” Dua Lipa

“Fine Line,” Harry Styles

“Folklore,” Taylor Swift

Best Rock Album

“A Hero’s Death,” Fontaines D.C.

“Kiwanuka,” Michael Kiwanuka

“Daylight,” Grace Potter

“Sound & Fury,” Sturgill Simpson

“The New Abnormal,” The Strokes

Best Alternative Music Album

“Fetch the Bolt Cutters,” Fiona Apple

“Hyperspace,” Beck

“Punisher,” Phoebe Bridgers

“Jamie,” Brittany Howard

“The Slow Rush,” Tame Impala

Best Progressive R&B Album

“Chilombo,” Jhené Aiko

“Ungodly Hour,” Chloe X Halle

“Free Nationals,” Free Nationals

“____ Yo Feelings,” Robert Glasper

“It Is What It Is,” Thundercat

Best Rap Album

“Black Habits,” D Smoke

“Alfredo,” Freddie Gibbs and the Alchemist

“A Written Testimony,” Jay Electronica

“King’s Disease,” Nas

“The Allegory,” Royce Da 5’9″

Best Country Album

Lady Like,” Ingrid Andress

“Your Life Is a Record,” Brandy Clark

“Wildcard,” Miranda Lambert

“Nightfall,” Little Big Town

“Never Will,” Ashley McBryde

Best Latin Pop or Urban Album

“YHLQMDLG,” Bad Bunny

“Por Primera Vez,” Camilo

“Mesa Para Dos,” Kany García

“Pausa,” Ricky Martin

“3:33,” Debi Nova

The Grammy Awards will broadcast on Jan. 31, 2021, on CBS at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.