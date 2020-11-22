Get ready for the 2020 American Music Awards

Entertainment

The 2020 American Music Awards are on Sunday night, and here’s what’s in store for music fans.

First, where to watch.

Viewers can watch on ABC or on ABC’s website with a TV provider login. If you have a streaming service with live access, you can watch on Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now and YouTube TV.

What time is the show on?

Sunday, Nov. 22 at 8 p.m. ET.

The host

Taraji P. Henson will be hosting the show live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The nominees

The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch are tied with eight nominations each. Megan Thee Stallion has five nominations. Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Bad Bunny and Taylor Swift each have four nominations. Dua Lipa, BTS, Jonas Brothers, Maroon 5, Post Malone, Maren Morris and more are nominated.

The performers

Billie Eilish, Jennifer Lopez, Megan Thee Stallion, BTS and Shawn Mendes are taking the stage. Katy Perry will perform for the first time since giving birth to daughter Daisy Bloom in August.

The presenters

Kristin Cavallari, Ciara, Christian Serratos, David Dobrik, Laverne Cox, Derek Hough, Paris Hilton

Tayshia Adams and Anthony Anderson will present.

What to watch for

Last year, Taylor Swift took home the Artist of the Decade award. She is currently the most-awarded artist in AMAs history and will have an opportunity to break her own record.