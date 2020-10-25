Drake teases next album name and release date

Entertainment

Drake has announced a new studio album called “Certified Lover Boy” for release in January 2021.

The Canadian rapper released a short teaser Saturday — which also happened to be his 34th birthday — via his record label, OVO Sound, on social media.

The 1-minute clip starts with a young boy looking into the sky as a bright light shines down on him. The images that follow are recreations from Drake’s past album covers including “Take Care,” “Nothing Was the Same” and “Dark Lane Demo Tapes.”

“Certified Lover Boy” will be Drake’s sixth full-length studio album — 2018’s “Scorpion” being his most recent album.

2020 has been quite the year for the “Champagne Papi.”

The rapper released “Dark Lane Demo Tapes” in April, a mixtape of 14 songs featuring guest appearances from Chris Brown, Giveon, Young Thug and Playboi Carti.

That same month, the rapper became the first male artist to have debuted three songs at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, according to Billboard.