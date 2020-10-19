Chris Pratt can go from the famous Chrises, according to Twitter

Entertainment

Twitter has decided that, if given a choice, it chooses to cancel Chris Pratt.

It all started when TV writer/producer Amy Berg tweeted over the weekend, “One has to go,” along with pictures of Pratt, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pine and Chris Evans.

The tweet — about the group known as the four famous Chrises — elicited plenty of comment, with many saying Pratt had to go.

Those who supported canceling Pratt cited everything from his allegedly being a Trump supporter to a claim last year that Pratt supported a church with anti-LGBTQ views. Pratt has denied the latter claim.

“It has recently been suggested that I belong to a church which ‘hates a certain group of people’ and is ‘infamously anti –LGBTQ,'” he wrote last year on his Instagram stories. “Nothing could be further from the truth. I go to a church that opens their doors to absolutely everyone.”

CNN has reached out to Pratt for comment about the latest Twitter push.

The actor has long been popular for his roles in “Parks and Recreation” and the “Guardians of the Galaxy” films.

In August, Pratt and his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, welcomed their first child together, a daughter they named Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt.

The couple got engaged in January 2019 and married six months later.

He was formerly married to actress Anna Faris, with whom he shares a son.