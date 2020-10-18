Kanye West responds to Issa Rae’s ‘SNL’ joke: ‘I’m praying for her’

Entertainment

Kanye West is speaking out after being mentioned in Issa Rae’s “Saturday Night Live” skit.

The “Insecure” actress played a lawyer for the NAACP appearing on Kenan Thompson’s made-up morning talk show, “Your Voice Chicago,” about the upcoming presidential election.

In the first moments of the skit, Rae said she would be “voting for everybody Black” — a play on her viral comment at the 2017 Emmy Awards that she was “rooting for everybody Black.”

Seconds before the end of the skit, Rae quickly got the last word by responding to Thompson’s mention of Kanye West with, “Kanye? F him!” along with an eye roll.

West responded to the joke by tweeting, “Ive always said SNL uses black people to hold other black people back My heart goes out to Issa Rae I’m praying for her and her family.”

He continued, “I know that the twenty years of service that I’ve paid in the entertainment field has furthered our ability to be more successful.”

West accompanied his tweet with a screenshot of Issa Rae’s Google search results, in Spanish.

The rapper and father of four announced he was running for president on July 4, He has since campaigned on Twitter and encouraged voters to write in his name on ballots where it does not already appear.