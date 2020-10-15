James Van Der Beek explains ‘drastic changes’ that led to Texas relocation

Entertainment

James Van Der Beek and his family have officially moved from Los Angeles to Texas.

The “Dawson’s Creek” star posted on his verified Instagram account Tuesday about the decision to relocate.

Van Der Beek announced on social media in September that he and his wife, Kimberly, and their five children, Olivia, 9, Joshua, 8, Annabel Leah, 6, Emilia, 4 and Gwendolyn, 2 planned on moving.

Tuesday he posted “And… we’ve landed.”

“In the last ten months, we’ve had two late-term pregnancy losses, each of which put @vanderkimberly in the hospital, we spent Christmas break thinking she had a tumor (the doctor was wrong, thank god), I was prematurely booted off a reality dancing show I was favored to win in front of the whole world, and my mom died,” he wrote. “And a shut-down. All of that led to some drastic changes in our lives, and dreams, and priorities… and landed us here.”

Despite it all he wrote that he is “Overflowing with profound gratitude today.”

Van Der Beek was a contestant on “Dancing With the Stars” last year and during the semifinals tearfully announced that he and his wife had suffered a miscarriage.

The news came weeks after the couple had shared the news they were expecting their sixth child.