‘Bachelorette’ star Ashley Hebert and husband J.P. Rosenbaum split

Entertainment

After almost eight years, Ashley Hebert and her husband J.P. Rosenbaum have announced their separation.

They both used their social media accounts to share the news.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that, after months of separation, Jp and I have amicably decided to go our separate ways,” Hebert wrote on an Instagram picture showing her apparently dancing with Rosenbaum. “We created the most beautiful children and shared memories that will never be forgotten. Our differences have taken a toll on our relationship and after years of attempting to repair the damage, we’ve decided that it is in our family’s best interest to create new and separate lives for our children.”

Rosenbaum shared the same image on his account writing, “While I realize that this will come as a complete shock to everyone, I can assure you that this is something that has been developing in our relationship for quite a while.”

“Please please please know that there is no one to blame, that there’s no event that triggered this decision, that no one is the victim, and that we’ve done absolutely everything we possibly can to try to salvage this marriage,” he wrote. “I think we’ve both come to realize that we are just two very different people, with very different personalities and perspectives, who just don’t see eye to eye on a lot life fundamentals, those which are the building blocks for a happy and healthy marriage.”

The couple met during the seventh season of “The Bachelorette” and married in December 2012.

They share two children, son Fordham, 6, and daughter Essex, 3.