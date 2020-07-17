Feeling frustrated? Then scream your head off in Iceland’s vast wilderness

Entertainment

Let’s be honest, 2020 is a bust.

If you’re feeling frustrated about it, maybe it’s time you let out a scream.

Iceland is inviting exasperated people to record their loudest screams to be broadcast in the island nation’s vast wilderness.

“You’ve been through a lot this year and it looks like you need the perfect place to let your frustrations out. Somewhere big, vast and untouched. It looks like you need Iceland,” the country’s s tourism board said on Instagram and lookslikeyouneediceland.com.

“Record your scream and we’ll release it in Iceland’s beautiful, wide-open spaces. And when you’re ready, come let it out for real. You’ll feel better, we promise.”

On the website, people can record themselves and hear the audio distress of others from around the world, too.

“Being able to make a loud noise into a wide, open, undisturbed space” lets a part of our brain called the amygdala release stress, “something we have all experienced in the past few months,” therapist Zoe Aston said.

The website even includes tips on how to scream your best.

For example: “Imagine a baby when it cries and screams. The noise comes from the baby’s gut. This is where your scream should come from. If it helps, put your hands on your belly and take a few deep breaths before you begin.”

Of course, screaming is just a “starting point,” the site said.

“If you need mental health support, it is imperative that you seek out professional help.”