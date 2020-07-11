Actor Armie Hammer and wife separate after 10 years of marriage

Entertainment

Actor Armie Hammer and his wife have announced they are separating after 10 years of marriage.

The “Call Me By Your Name” star, 33, and Elizabeth Chambers Hammer, 37, a TV host, wed in 2010.

They posted the same message along with an old photo on their Instagram accounts.

“Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents,” it said.

“It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage.

“As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority.

“We understand this news lends itself to public dialogue, but in the interest of our children and our family, we’re asking for privacy, compassion and love during this time,” the statement read.

The pair and their two kids, 5 and 3, had been quarantining together in the Cayman Islands for months, People.com reports. Hammer has returned to Los Angeles.

Hammer also appeared in “The Lone Ranger” and “The Social Network.”