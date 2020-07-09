Dolly Parton, Lil Nas X and more to perform at first ever virtual GLAAD Media Awards

Entertainment

Even though the coronavirus has wreaked havoc on Hollywood’s awards shows, organizations and networks are still finding ways to make it happen.

The GLAAD Media Awards announced on Thursday that it will host its first ever virtual gala on July 30 with a slew of major celebrities including Dolly Parton, Lil Nas X, Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade and many more.

GLAAD is a lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) media advocacy organization, which was expected to hold its 31st annual awards in New York on March 19 and a Los Angeles show on April 16.

The organization had to cancel both due to the global pandemic.

Comedians Fortune Feimster and Gina Yashere will host along with celebrity guests Cara Delevingne, Rachel Maddow, the cast of “Pose” and many more.

“Among this year’s nominees are a wide range of stories and narratives about LGBTQ people of different races, ethnicities, genders, religions, and other identities that demonstrate the power of inclusion and diversity in fostering positive cultural change,” GLAAD President & CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said in a news release. “As this year’s Media Awards go virtual, we hope to send a powerful message to LGBTQ people that in the midst of this culturally and politically divisive time, our visibility and voices have never been more important.”

The upcoming show will stream on GLAAD’s Facebook and YouTube channels. It will also air on Logo August 3.