21 Savage aiming to help kids with financial literacy during quarantine

21 Savage is expanding his mission to help underserved children during the pandemic.

As a direct response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Grammy-award winning rapper announced he is launching a multi-tier expansion of his Juma Bank Account Financial Literacy program that offers financial resources nationwide.

He is making a $25,000 donation to the City of Atlanta’s #ATLStrong Covid-19 relief fund, established by Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, and is launching Bank Account At Home — a free online financial literacy resource through a partnership with mobile banking services provider Chime and education technology platform, EVERFI.

For the past two years, 21 Savage has partnered with award-winning national financial literacy nonprofit Juma for his youth-focused financial literacy program called Bank Account.

Prior to the pandemic, the program provided underserved youth with access to career counseling, job training, and job placement at sports and entertainment facilities including Mercedes Benz Stadium and State Farm Arena.

Most of the students have been out of work since March 11, after the pandemic forced stadium closures due to the pandemic furloughs.

In partnership with Chime, the rapper is now making the program virtual — which will give access to financial education during the economic crisis. It will also provide all of Atlanta’s Juma youth stipends for online training and support.

“The generous support of 21 Savage will go a long way toward the well-being of these young people,” Robert Lewis, Juma Atlanta site director, said in a statement. “Not only will it help them stay afloat during this crisis, but it also provides a glimmer of hope and the realization that they can count on the support of their community at this time of need.”

21 Savage and Chime will also provide tablets and WiFi to students in Atlanta’s Zone 6 neighborhood where he grew up who are in need of at-home educational materials.

Those students will be able to use these tools to access the free Bank Account At Home program online.