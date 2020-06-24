Winner of online SBIFF Student Showcase announced

Entertainment

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- The Santa Barbra International Film Festival has announced the winners of its first online student film showcase.

The online event was created to give student filmmakers a way to screen their films public ally during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are thrilled with how our first online student film festival turned out,” said SBIFF Education Coordinator Claire Waterhouse. “The quality of the films we received was really impressive, and the community turned out in big numbers to watch them and cast their votes. Mostly, we are so happy to have been able to support these students by offering them a way to screen their works for a wide and enthusiastic audience.”

The films are still available for viewing at sbiff.org, and all entrants are allowed to submit their films for consideration in SBIFF 2021 as well.

The winners are:



JURY AWARDS:

High School Winner

"Left on Read"

Joshua Kazali, Santa Ynez Valley High School



College Winner

"Nomad"

Lyndall Stephenson, Westmont College



AUDIENCE AWARDS:

High School Winner

"Beer to Bread"

Grace Miller, Santa Barbara High School



College Winner

"EL CANTANTE: A Salsa Film"

Daniel Blanco, UCSB