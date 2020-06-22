Garth Brooks drive-in concert tickets on sale

Entertainment

VENTURA, Calif. -- Country singer Garth Brooks will be performing an alternative virtual concert on June 27.

Ticket sales for this drive-in concert began on Monday.

The massive one-night concert will be shown at 300 drive-in theaters across North America.

The concert will only play on June 27 and is designed exclusively for this event making it the largest one-night show to air at outdoor theaters across the United States and Canada.

The event is set to play as part of Ventura County's Concerts in your Car series which will take place in the Ventura County Fairgrounds parking lot this month. Ventura's showing will begin at 11 p.m. June 27.

There will also be two showings in San Luis Obispo at the Sunset Drive-In theater. Those will take place at 8:30 p.m. and 11:15 p.m. June 27.

Since they have opened ticket sales, the 8:30 p.m. showing at Sunset Drive-In has sold out.

The show is set to adhere to all CDC guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the state and local requirements for each theater. These guidelines may include keeping concert-goers at least six feet apart, using contact-less payment, the use of personal protective equipment by staff and limiting restroom capacity.

To make ticket purchases, click here.