Entertainment

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif.--When Daniel J. Gallardo practices his crash symbol competes with the crash of waves.

The Camarillo drummer doesn't have to worry about neighbors complaining, he sets up his kit on the side of the road by Solimar Beach.

Sometimes surfers stop and ask questions.

He doesn't seem to mind.

Music fans can find his music in Instragram @danieljgallardomusic.