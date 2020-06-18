Garth Brooks to hold virtual concert at 300 drive-in theaters across North America, including Ventura and San Luis Obispo

Entertainment

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - American country-singer Garth Brooks announced plans to hold a massive one-night concert this month at 300 drive-in theaters across North America.

The concert will only play on June 27 and is designed exclusively for this event making it the largest one-night show to air at outdoor theaters across the United States and Canada.

The event is set to play as part of Ventura County's Concerts in your Car series which will take place in the Ventura County Fairgrounds parking lot this month. Ventura's showing will begin at 11 p.m. June 27.

There will also be two showings in San Luis Obispo at the Sunset Drive-In theater. Those will take place at 8:30 p.m. and 11:15 p.m. June 27.

“I am so excited to get to play again. I have missed it so much and want to get back to it,” said Brooks. “This drive-in concert allows us all to get back to playing live music without the uncertainty of what would be the result to us as a community. This is old school, new school, and perfect for the time we are in.”

Tickets for the concert will be available online starting June 19 at 9 a.m. Pacific Standard Time. You can view and buy tickets here.

Any drive-in theaters that are not currently slated to show the concert but would like to can email driveinowners@encorelive.com.

This event is being produced by Encore Live who says they hope to bring people large-scale entertainment in a safe way this year.

“Families need safe entertainment options that they can enjoy together this summer,” said Encore Live Founder and CEO Walter Kinzie. “We’re excited to partner with Garth, who’s already done so much to help the entertainment industry during these tough times, to provide a truly unique and incredible concert that will do a whole lot of good for local businesses and communities.”

This show is set to adhere to all CDC guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the state and local requirements for each theater. These guidelines may include keeping concert-goers at least six feet apart, using contact-less payment, the use of personal protective equipment by staff and limiting restroom capacity.

For more information, you can visit Garth Brooks' website www.garthbrooks.com.