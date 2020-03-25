Jodie Whittaker channels ‘Doctor Who’ to talk about the coronavirus crisis

Entertainment

“Doctor Who” star Jodie Whittaker used her famous character to send “an emergency transmission” to fans of the show about the coronavirus pandemic.

“If you’re seeing this, the Tardis must have detected an upsurge in psychological signals from somewhere in space and time. Basically, I think somebody, somewhere, might be a little bit worried. I’m actually just self-isolating, or as I like to call it, hiding, from an army of Sontarans,” Whittaker said in character in a video posted to social media on Wednesday. “But keep that to yourself. Now, here’s what I do in any worrying situation. One, remember, you’ll get through this, and things will be alright. Even if they look uncertain, even if you’re worried, darkness never prevails.”

Whittaker advised everyone to try to keep their sense of humor if you can, and remember to be kind.

“Tell jokes. Even bad ones. Especially bad ones. I am brilliant at bad ones. Three, be kind. Even kinder than you were yesterday, and I know you were super kind yesterday. Look out for each other, you won’t be the only one worried. Talking will help, sharing will help. Look out for your friends, your neighbors, people you hardly know, and family. Cause in the end, we’re all family,” she said.

Science is our guide, she added, and keep thinking positive.

“Listen to science, and listen to doctors, right? They’ve got your back,” Whittaker said. “Five, stay strong, stay positive. You’ve got this, and I will see you, very soon.”