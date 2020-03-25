Bindi Irwin shares first photo of her secret zoo wedding

Entertainment

Bindi Irwin, the 21-year-old daughter of the late conservationist and television personality Steve Irwin, has married her partner in a secret candlelit ceremony in front of close family.

Irwin, who followed in her father’s footsteps to become a passionate conservationist, shared the news of her marriage to her 23-year-old partner, Chandler Powell, in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

The couple married in the gardens of Australia Zoo in Queensland, which was opened by her grandparents in the 1970s and is still run by the Irwin family.

Because the Irwin family live at the zoo together, Irwin’s mother, Terri, and her brother, Robert, were able to attend despite the coronavirus lockdown, she wrote in the post.

“We held a small ceremony and I married my best friend. There are no words to describe the amount of love and light in my heart right now. We’ve planned this beautiful day for nearly a year and had to change everything, as we didn’t have guests at our wedding,” she said.

“Today we celebrated life and reveled in every beautiful moment we shared together in our Australia Zoo gardens. Mum helped me get ready, Robert walked me down the aisle, Chandler became my husband and together we lit a candle in Dad’s memory. We shared tears and smiles and love. Thankfully, since we all live at Australia Zoo as a family, we could be there for each other.”

Steve Irwin, who was affectionately known as “the Crocodile Hunter,” died in 2006 at the age of 44, when a stingray barb went through his chest during filming for a documentary.