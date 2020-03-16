Harry Styles’ ‘Tiny Desk Concert’ is the beautiful distraction we all need

Entertainment

Harry Styles performing NPR’s “Tiny Desk Concert” just may be the sweetest thing in the world right now.

The singer and his touring band performed several songs from his latest album, “Fine Line,” including “Adore You,” “Watermelon Sugar,” “Cherry” and “To Be So Lonely.”

“I have to come into NPR more often,” Styles said, adding that while it was hot because he was wearing the “Wrong jumper,” performing there was “fun.”

He talked about his song writing process, done in England, Japan and California, explaining how he and the members of his band come up with melodies and music. He joked that “Adore You” was about a fish, since the video features one, but then revealed it’s about the beginning stages of a relationship, when you feel like you are falling in love.

The previously recorded session arrived just in time for an increasingly global lockdown.