Grover Beach Accepting Applications For Seats On Citizen Oversight Committees

GROVER BEACH, Calif. (KEYT) – A resolution adopted by the Grover Beach City Council last month has created two Citizen Oversight Committees.

Applications are open now to fill five seats on the committee for Transaction & Use Tax Measures, and three seats on the committee for Revenue Measure K-14.

The purpose of the Transaction & Use Tax committee is to make sure tax-generated funds from voters are spent transparently, and that they adhere to the language specified on initial ballots.

Revenue Measure K-14 was the street improvement bond from 2014 authorizing $48 million to be issued over 25 years for both residential and major street rehabilitation projects.

Applications are available on the City of Grover Beach’s website, the deadline to apply is November 21 by 5pm, and interviews will be held during the City Council meeting the evening of December 8th.

