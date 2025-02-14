Flower power for Valentine’s Day gives lovers many choices and prices

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - If you are still looking for a bouquet of flowers on this Valentine's Day, there are still many choices.

Along with flowers from a florists, street side stands have popped up from local residents to sell flowers, candy, and colorful creations.

Some are on the sidewalks, and some are on front lawns from Oxnard to Goleta.

There were also many extra flower buckets brought out to the Friday morning Farmers market on Coast Village Road.

If you missed out and still have time, there will be a market on Carrillo Street at State Street on Saturday.

