Band of Brothers founder honored with Home Depot’s Operation Surprise in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - A local veteran and founder of Band of Brothers is being honored with improvements to his home by members of Home Depot's "Operation Surprise."

The program seeks to improve the homes of veterans so they'll be safer, more comfortable and more affordable, and most importantly to preserve that element of surprise, to honor those who have served.

The Home Depot Foundation's campaign has a commitment to spend $750 million in veteran causes by the year 2030.

Home owners Steve and Jen Baird say they were moved to tears when they realized they were chosen for this year's program.