Cottage Hospital offers NICU babies handmade Halloween costumes

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Babies at Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara got dressed up for Halloween.

The neonatal intensive care (NICU) team designed and offered specialized costumes for the babies.

The babies were also visited by Star Wars characters from the 501st Legion, a cosplay group. These Star Wars characters led a trick-or-treat parade in the hospital.

Representatives from various hospital departments including the hospital's K9 team handed out toys and treats.

The Star Wars team also led a reverse trick-or-treat experience, going room-to-room to visit with patients unable to leave their rooms.