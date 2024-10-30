Foodbank of Santa Barbara County kicks off Hunger Heroes Corporate Showdown

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is about to kick off its

Hunger Heroes Corporate Showdown.

This six-week charitable competition is designed to coincide with the peak of end-of-year and holiday

giving.

The campaign rallies both large and small companies to become ”heroes” by earning points through financial donations, food contributions, social media outreach, and volunteer hours.

The foodbank's goal is to raise $50,000.

The focus of the campaign is to pursue a shared effort among businesses to address food insecurity in our community.

The community plays an essential role in supporting the teams' success by either donating to a

team’s online fundraising page or making a food donation.

For more information, please visit FoodbankSBC.org or contact the Foodbank at (805)-680-

0625.