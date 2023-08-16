Limited edition pinot noir wine produced to help celebrate 10th Annual Day of Hope cancer fundraiser

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – To help celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Day of Hope cancer fundraiser for Mission Hope Cancer Center, an exclusive pinot noir wine has been created in collaboration by a local winery and vineyard.

The 2021 Santa Maria Valley pinot noir wine named 'Hope,' has been bottled and produced by Ancient Peaks Winery using grapes harvested by Quail Canyon Vineyard.

The limited edition wine will be sold for $500 per case (12 bottles) with all proceeds going to help support the 10th Annual Day of Hope fundraiser, which directly supports patients at Mission Hope Cancer Center in Santa Maria and Arroyo Grande.

On Aug. 23, starting at 7 a.m., hundreds of volunteers representing dozens of team will be located throughout the Santa Maria Valley and surrounding communities at street corners, intersections, parking lots, schools, churches and other highly visible locations.

Participating teams members will once again be selling special edition $1 Santa Maria Times. In addition to the newspaper sales during the morning, a car parade is scheduled as well. Beginning at 11 a.m. at the Santa Maria Fairpark, dozens of cars will travel through the city before finishing at Mission Hope.

Money collected will go to help fund the myriad of support services, programs and resources provided by Mission Hope, such as gift cards for gas, utilities and groceries, as well as free transportation. Donations also help the center continue to stay on the cutting edge of cancer care by purchasing state-of-the-art technology and equipment.

For those interested in purchasing a case of the special edition 'Hope' wine, they can call the Marian Foundation at 805-739-3595.

Payment and pick up of the wine will be available at the Mission Hope Cancer Center donor wall unveiling event that will be held on Aug. 22 starting a 5 p.m. on the night before the Day of Hope.

