City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks provide Summer Recreation Guide for kids

today at 12:05 pm
Published 12:03 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks issued its Summer Recreation Guide for the kids in the community. The department said it is close to 30 pages long and filled with activities this summer. Staff members want to keep them as busy as possible.

"It has a variety of activities suitable for every age group, such as seasonal programs, art classes, fitness programs, sports, free community events, and much more. Residents are encouraged to peruse the guide and plan their ideal summer," said a city spokes person.

According to the city, most programs and events are free to low cost. Financial assistance for registration fees is available for qualified people in the community.

In the past, the booklets would be sent out via mail. This year, it is completely online.

To view the guide, click here.

