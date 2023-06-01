Lompoc Library kicks off ‘Find Your Voice’ Summer Reading Challenge for community

LOMPOC, Calif. – Lompoc Library launches its annual 'Find Your Voice' Summer Reading Challenge. For the next two months, there will be free activities for children, teens, and adults to encourage and support a love of reading.

The city said Lunch at the Library is back, with meals provided for children and teens at the library

through a partnership with Lompoc Unified School District. "Meals are available on the youth patio from

June 20 through July 14 Monday – Friday between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Along with healthy meals, there

will be free activities provided," said a spokesperson with the City of Lompoc.

Librarians at the library say this program is a great way to learn new things while growing during the summer.

“Every year, we look forward to the SummerReading Program and having fun with the community. Join us this year to 'Find Your Voice' and help us reach our goal of reading for 100,000 minutes! The community is invited to visit our library web page to see our online schedule of activities or stop by one of the libraries for a print copy,” said Lompoc Library Director Sarah Bleyl.

The community can go to the library or register online. People of all ages can enter.

To register online, click here.