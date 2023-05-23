Longtime Santa Maria cycling club disbands, donates savings to sustainable transportation advocacy organization

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- A longtime and well-known Santa Maria bicycling club is disbanding after many years in operation and is donating all of the group's savings to a local organization that advocates for sustainable and healthy transportation.

On Tuesday morning, members of Santa Maria Tailwinds Bicycle Club of Santa Maria gathered at the Santa Maria office of MOVE Santa Barbara County to give the organization a check for $31,500.

MOVE Santa Barbara County is a non-profit organization that describes its mission to promote equitable county-wide infrastructure for walking, cycling, and public transit and empowers and educates residents to choose active and sustainable forms of transportation.

