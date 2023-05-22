Atascadero Chamber of Commerce announces new Workforce Development Program Manager

ATASCADERO, Calif. – The Atascadero Chamber of Commerce has added Gloria Balderas as the new Workforce Development Program Manager, a new position focused on Rapid Response and Layoff Aversion assistance for employers and employees.

Josh Cross, Atascadero Chamber President and CEO said, “The addition of a staff member focusing on

workforce development means that we can better develop comprehensive approaches to identifying, planning for, or responding to layoffs and dislocations, as well as preventing or minimizing their impacts on workers, businesses and communities.”

The new position joins other Chamber-initiated business vitalization efforts such as:

facilitating business retention, growth, and attraction in Atascadero

serving as a point of contact for developers and entrepreneurs

chaperoning prospective business startups though launching an area business

working alongside private, non-profit, and government sectors across San Luis Obispo County

referring business services and products through the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center

participating in regional economic planning

“What’s inspiring to me is the number of business owners and managers I get to meet every week,” said Balderas. "I have met with over 100 businesses so far. A big eye-opener for me is realizing that a simple, ‘I’m here if you need anything,’ always goes a long way. It’s important for our business owners to know that we are here to support them.”

For more information about what Balderas and the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce can do for you, contact her by phone at 805-466-2044 or via email at gloria@atascaderochamber.org.