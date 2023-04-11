2023 Fiesta poster set to  be unveiled and join legendary images of Old Spanish Days

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Old Spanish Days 2023 Fiesta poster will be unveiled at KEYT Newschannel 3-12 live tonight.

Special coverage will appear on the news at 5 p.m. to look back at past Fiesta posters and the creative designs for each one.

The first poster appeared in 1924 to promote a play at the Lobero Theatre.



Posters were for the plays and also had Old Spanish Days dates to help publicize the events. The posters were put up in business windows and around town.There was no poster in 1925 and no Fiesta due to the damaging earthquake that year.

There was also a poster gap between 1931 and 1935. Seaside Oil produced the posters in the late 1930's.When World War II came about there was no Fiesta and then after the war, no poster until 1952.

In 1953, the famous dancing couple appeared and will be on posters for 22 years. The color of the dresses changed, featuring red, yellow, light blue, purple and orange.

In 1969, a special poster was made by the advertising council.In 1976 a special bicentennial Fiesta poster was created.And from 1977 to the present time the poster has been created by the current year's El Presidente.

(More details, video and photos will be added here later today)