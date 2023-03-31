Expanded use for the Earl Warren Showgrounds suggested in the new mission statement

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -The Santa Barbara Fair and Expo is the busiest time of the year at the Earl Warren Showgrounds but aside from this multiple day family fun filled event with rides, games, exhibits, carts of food and live music, the showgrounds says it needs to do much more than this and the numerous other events on the calendar each year.



It's all not enough to make ends meet.

That's brought about a change in the mission statement.

Earl Warren Showgrounds CEO Ben Sprague says, "we support the entire community and its changing needs its historical uses and upcoming uses."

One of the concerns is from the equestrian community which came in with money and volunteers to rebuild the competition arenas before the pandemic.

Some of the event supporters say this may mean a reduction of their traditional uses.

"Absolutely not," said Sprague. "In fact it actually supports them more strongly."

An equestrian event is on the calendar in May but like many areas of the showgrounds there will have to be some upgrades after the weather impacts.

Like everywhere at the site, the main arena got a lot of water during the winter months. It is still a little muddy but it is getting cleaned up and freshened up for the dog shows concerts and fiesta rodeo."

If you can recall, this arena was once also the site for legendary concerts including Jimmy Hendrix, Led Zeppelin and the Doors as they traveled through in the 1960's.

Sprague says, "we are standing on ground that used to be three barns on it and those were removed to have a more multi use events. This is an arena. It's been used parking, It's also been used for emergency staging. The question is, 'what else can it be used for?'"

Especially since it has availability.

One suggestion gaining interest is to have removable turf to have more youth sports on this property.

"We are 34 acres in downtown Santa Barbara that is not used half of the time, not used 40 weeks a year so how do we do things better," said Sprague. "We are a community resource and so how do we best support the community and be profitable enough not just to fund our operation and maintain it but to improve it. The board is focused on seeing more use."



The showgrounds has a board of directors, open meetings, it takes public comments, and it is working on a master plan.

Recently 600 emails came in about the future possibilities for the site.



It is also firm on its role as an emergency responders command staging area and availability for the non-profit Equine Evac in a crisis for care of large animals at no cost.



Ben Sprague says, "it is front of mind for everyone. We are a community resiliency center we will always be that and we will always be here for that, we will always be a large animal equine evacuation."

Sprague says the site is in the city but part of the 18th Agricultural District and falls under state guidelines.