Buellton veterans, seniors and at-risk residents expand outreach center with multiple services for hundreds each week



BUELLTON, Calif. - The Buellton community now has a bustling, rejuvenated center for veterans, seniors and the at-risk members locally and within a short driving distance of the site on Highway 246.



The SYV Community Outreach building is a series of connected rooms centered around a donated building from the Santa Barbara County Fire department and within the patchwork of areas, volunteers scurry around to fill bags of food, prepare hot meals, help vets, and provide shelter for domestic violence survivors.



After the Thanksgiving weekend, the crew was back in high gear with volunteers popping open shopping bags and adding in pasta, beans, yogurt, vegetables, peanut butter and some canned goods.



Nearby a new veterans center, once a storage room, was stacked with grab and go food items, fresh fruit, ice cream, and veterans information.There is also a room with supplies that may be necessary for someone who needs mobility aids, such as wheelchairs, walkers, and canes.



The Meals on Wheels program had 406 to-go orders Tuesday, heading out to drivers, all who were loading up for their routes in Buellton and surrounding communities up to Los Alamos.



The area has not always had the support or coordination that it has needed to deal with the growing and aging population in the valley. Until now.



Coming up in the future, the programs will move to the current library building and the library is moving up the street to a new site with room to expand there.



The SYV Outreach food programs are mainly supported by the Food Bank of Santa Barbara County and U.S. Department of Agriculture.



Volunteers and funding can be contributed to the program at www.syvcommunityoutreach.org.

