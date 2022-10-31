Haunted Pumpkin Patch to host costume contest runway show with $1,000 cash prize.

ISLA VISTA, Calif.– Isla Vista Parks and Recreation Department turns 50-years-old this Halloween.

This is also officially Halloween night and the countdown to the Pumpkin Patch Costume Contest and Runway Show.

Eighty people are currently signed up for this contest including youth and adults, but the Isla Vista Parks and Recreation Department says that they are still accepting last minute signups today at 7 p.m.

The contest will take place from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Isla Vista Haunted Pumpkin Patch.

Prizes include two Lucidity festival tickets, access to the state parks, and a grand prize of $1,000.