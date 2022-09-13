Skip to Content
Local businesses react to inflation slightly easing

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics reports a slightly easing inflation for August.

This is the second month this year that the percentage remained steady.

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers, or the CPI-U, rose by .1% in August, and in July, it remained the same.

Statistics show over the last 12 months; there has been an 8.3% increase.

Tune in tonight with NewsChannel reporter Karen Cruz-Orduña on what local businesses had to say about this steady percentage.

