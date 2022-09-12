Santa Maria Valley YMCA hosts 43rd annual Y Golf Tournament to help youth programs

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Santa Maria Valley YMCA hosted its 43rd annual Y Golf tournament at the Santa Maria Country Club, benefiting children.

YMCA volunteers like Phoebe Jaeckls say they enjoy helping out at the Y Golf tournament.

Last year, the event raised money for Hats for Hope, Jaeckls says that fundraiser is significant to her.

“I was diagnosed with breast cancer, and I was going through breast cancer last year,” said Jaeckels. “And the YMCA Golf Tournament decided to donate money to the Hats for Hope, which gives money back to the people in the community who have cancer.”

Jaeckels says for the last 10 years, it’s been a privilege to be a part of the YMCA committee.

“It's such a turnkey event for us and we love to give back to the community,” said Jaeckels.

This year, the 43rd annual event is raising funds for scholarship kids in the community.

“This is the longest-running golf tournament on the central coast, and we do it every year for the same reason and to bring the community together,” said CEO of the YMCA Shannon Seifert.

Organizers say money raised supports kids and families who can't afford swim lessons, camp, childcare, and those needing help with literacy.

“It helps us grow bigger and better for the future,” said volunteer Kristin Denne.

“It's to give back to our community and that’s what makes our community continue to grow,” said attendee Taylor English. “And help our families and children in the area.”

As for Jaeckels, she said the best part of this event is watching everyone come together, all for a good cause.

“This is just an amazing event to be a part of,” said Jaeckels.