Orcutt business face impacts with heat wave

ORCUTT, Calif. – The heatwave impacted many folks across the Central Coast, including businesses in Orcutt.

Mary Lee lives in Orcutt, she says she's been trying to keep her son cool during this heatwave.

“He was at daycare and they played in the water outside so just gotta play in the pools and sprinklers, and stuff,” said Lee.

Lee says a trip to blenders was needed.

Smoothies hit the spot.

“It's been really hot, you know, there is no air conditioning around here,” said Lee. “So, we’re not used to it.”

It has been busy at blenders.

Employees say they have been working non-stop throughout the day.

“We don’t get a second to calm down, breathe, get some water,” said employee Maddie Potter. “It’s just always back and forth.”

They made over 300 bowls and smoothies today alone.

In just an hour, they made over $600, which is a good thing for the business.

“It’s amazing to see so many people come in and actually enjoy what we provide for them and enjoy us and our company as well,” Potter. “We’ll have conversations with customers for hours.”

This was not the only business that experienced a busy day, Oak Knolls hardware did too.

The owner says fans and air conditioners were sold out.

“I ordered a bunch of stuff and we sold quite a bit of fans and a lot of pools,” said Oak Knolls owner Ben Honeycutt. “I ordered it in advance.”

Not only did customers come in and purchase pools, ACs, or fans, they also came to purchase cooling towels, to stay cool during this heatwave.

“There's one pool left, and it is going to go to somebody soon,” said Honeycutt.

As for Lee, she says she has two fans blowing through her house, and is looking forward to the end of this heatwave.

“I think it is going to make me ready for the fall weather,” said Lee.