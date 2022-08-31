Skip to Content
today at 12:04 pm
Published 12:01 pm

Visitors head to Pismo Beach ahead of heatwave

Pismo Beach
Dave Alley/KEYT
Beachgoers walk along the waterline in Pismo Beach Wednesday afternoon. (Dave Alley/KEYT)

PISMO BEACH, Calif. – Beachgoers are trying to stay cool while temperatures rise across the Central Coast.

Temperatures are leaping up Wednesday, with the heat wave officially taking hold. The Central Coast will be in the mid-70s, South Coast in the 80s, and inland in the 90s to low 100s.

An excessive heat warning is in effect for all areas except the Central Coast and Ventura County beaches from 11:00 am Wednesday until 8:00 pm Monday. Risk of heat-related illness is elevated. Stay hydrated, take breaks if walking or working outside, and stay indoors if possible.

Fire risk is also elevated with weak sundowner winds Wednesday and Thursday nights. Relative humidity will lower across the board.

Karen Cruz-Orduña

Karen Cruz-Orduña is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Karen, click here.

