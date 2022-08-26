Skip to Content
Lompoc Valley Medical Center orders new bivalent booster COVID vaccine, to be available in coming weeks

LOMPOC, Calif. – Lompoc Valley Medical Center CEO Steve Popkin said hospital staff ordered some of the new COVID booster shots.

Popkin said those should become available in the next coming weeks.

Pfizer asked U.S. regulators Monday to authorize its combination COVID-19 vaccine that adds protection against the newest omicron relatives — a key step toward opening a fall booster campaign.

Pfizer and its partner BioNTech aim to offer updated boosters to people 12 and older, and shots could begin within weeks if the FDA quickly clears the modified vaccine — a step not expected to require waiting on new studies.

Karen Cruz-Orduña

Karen Cruz-Orduña is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Karen, click here.

