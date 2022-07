In order to qualify, you must be a Guadalupe resident and have a qualifying income, and the business must be 5 people or fewer including the owner.

GUADALUPE, Calif. – Businesses reflect on Guadalupe's microenterprise assistance program, a grant that helps locals start a business or expands an existing one.

