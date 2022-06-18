Santa Barbara Gets a deep cleaning

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Over 100 volunteers banded together to clean up Santa Barbara as part of Mayor Clean Up Day.

The volunteers met at State Street Visitor Center to stock up on snacks and coffee before starting their 3 hour cleaning spree.

The volunteers were scattered throughout the city, cleaning everything from the waterfront and funk zone to West Beach and downtown State Street.

Cleaning was not just limited to trash pick up. It also included removing graffiti and reporting illegal dumping and abandoned shopping carts for pick up.