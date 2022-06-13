Isla Vista move out underway with thousands of items set to be sold at a donation site through the annual GIVE event

ISLA VISTA, Calif. - The Isla Vista community, normally full of thousands of college students, transitions back to a quieter setting this week following graduation ceremonies. That also comes with a big clean-up event.

Thousands of pounds of belongings that won't be going away with the students are being donated to the Isla Vista GIVE program to be sold this weekend in the parking lot of Embarcadero Hall, located at 935 Embarcadero Del Norte.

The event usually brings out hundreds of bargain hunters.

They are picking up desks, chairs, lamps, clothing, kitchenware, musical equipment, and bikes, along with an array of electrical items.

The funds raised will go to Isla Vista youth programs.

All of the items are organized in sections for easy viewing and pick up.

Years ago many of the items were left behind on the sidewalks creating mounds of trash and health concerns.

This program reduces waste and items going to the landfill.

The program is being coordinated through the office of student engagement and leadership.

