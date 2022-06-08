Hot weather brings Central Coast residents to cooling areas

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – People in Santa Maria are staying indoors or enjoying the pool because of the hot weather Wednesday.

It was 73 degrees in Santa Maria as of 11:40 a.m.

Out in Nipomo, it was 83 degrees.

There is an excessive heat watch in effect that could possibly turn into an advisory or warning sometime Wednesday night or Thursday.

The time period may also fall between Friday morning to Saturday afternoon.

The affected areas could possibly be all mountains, Cuyama Valley, and San Luis Obispo Interior Valleys.

Triple digits could strike some areas.

Heat-related illness is a risk, it is advised to stay out of the sun as much as possible.