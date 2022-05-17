Governor Newsom highlights state and local action to combat severe drought

SANTA MARIA, Calif.– Governor Gavin Newsom announced new measures being taken to address California's worsening drought.

“There is a growing body of evidence that in fact that this drought is a continuation of the drought,” said Calilfornia Department of Water Resources’ Karla Nemeth.

The U.S. Drought Monitor reports most of California is back in an extreme drought.

“1,200 plus years,” said Newsom. “We’re experiencing things we’ve never experienced.”

Governor Gavin Newsom addressed the drought during a Tuesday news conference in Los Angeles.

The short term plan includes regulations like turning off decorative water fountains, avoiding overwatering your plants and more.

“We have to do things differently,” said Newsom. “We have to do things better.”

The governor says long term, he has partnered with Arizona and Nevada to create a water recycling plant project.

“Water recycling is about finding new water,” said Newsom. “Not just accepting the scarcity mindset. being more resourceful in terms of our approach.”

This project would aim to benefit the whole state, including here in the Central Coast.

The hope is for it to get it up and running between 2027 and 2028.

“Roll up our sleeves and get this work,” said Nemeth. “So we can continue to have the wonderful, prosperous California that we love so dearly.”

In the meantime, Newsom is working on other restrictions that will begin in June.

“100% of the state will be under a mandate of local mandates for water conservation on June 10th of this year,” said Newsom. “Just in a matter of weeks. again, with flexibility and with the capacity for local agencies to go further just as met as gone further.”

The governor does thank all Californians for taking extra measures to conserve water, and said they are taking it very seriously. He still asks residents to continue to do their part.