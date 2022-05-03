Santa Barbara Parks and Rec Department pushes to hire more staffing in time for summer camps
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Parks and Rec Department is excited to offer more large-scale events and activities for kids this summer.
But they're short on staffing.
As summer camps are underway, managers within the department are pushing to hire more employees as soon as possible.
Due to limited activities during the past two years, managers say some staff members left.
They're hoping to recruit not only employees but volunteers as well.
