COVID cases slightly rise in Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – There is a slight increase in COVID cases in Santa Barbara County.

“We’re seeing an uptick in cases in the last two weeks,” said County Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso.

What's happening back east is now happening here, a 19% increase in Santa Barbara County COVID cases.

“It is related to the omicron subvariant BA.2,” said Do-Reynoso.

That's the same variant sweeping across the country, and a reason for the increase here.

Other reasons include what health experts call the community being “mobile.”

“We are enjoying traveling and getting out and about,” said Do-Reynoso.

At Lompoc Valley Medical Center, hospitalizations due to COVID are relatively low.

“We do have one hospitalized, not critical, just in our meds department, they will be discharged later this week,” said Chief Nursing Officer of the hospital Yvette Cope.

But medical workers will not let their guard down.

“We’ll not be going not be going down anytime soon. we’re still requiring anybody who comes into the building to put on a surgical mask,” said Cope. “Still screening everybody who comes through.”

Health leaders pledge to keep a close eye, so they can mobilize across the county if a significant surge is coming.

“We have such strong partnerships who want to support us in our mission to protect our community,” said Do-Reynoso.