Central Coast farmer talks about impacts of crops after Monday’s rain

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. – Monday’s rain brings good news to agriculture across the Central Coast, but farmers say they're not in the clear.

“Which was a nice little rain. hope to offset some irrigation,” said Ikeda Brothers Co-Owner Tom Ikeda.

Ikeda said this rain only helps for a few days.

But what some farmers are concerned about is the future of their crops.

“The weather since has been kind of up and down,” said Ikeda. “We’ve had some really warm days, then some pretty hard freezes, followed up by more warm days. and in a lot of cases, the crops don’t really know what season this is.”

Right now, the U.S. drought monitor reports the central coast is in a ‘severe drought.’

So Ikeda is trying to adjust for summer and fall by preserving water.

He said one well is already going dry.

“This year, it is more of a cropping rotation, maybe changing where you plan certain things. maybe it is eliminating certain crops,” said Ikeda.

But for now, the farmer is appreciating the little rain from Monday.

And hopes for more.

“Several good years of rain to catch up, and hopefully that happens,” said Ikeda.