New Santa Maria Fairpark CEO ready to lead facility into new era

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- New Santa Maria Fairpark Chief Executive Officer Caitlyn Miller is ready to lead the facility as it enters a new era, where it pushes forward into normal operations.

Miller was appointed by the 37th District Agriculture Association to the position last week.

"The Board of Directors are pleased to have Caitlin Miller join our team as our new CEO. She comes to us with

impeccable qualifications and references. We look forward to working with her to grow and improve the

Fairpark for our community," said Board President Cheryl McGray in a statement.

After two years working through the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fairpark is ready to re-establish longtime traditional events, such as the Santa Barbara County Fair and Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Festival.

Since the pandemic began, those two events were cancelled in 2020, and then held in modified formats in 2021.

Hear from Miller and more about the future vision of the Santa Maria Fairpark tonight on NewsChannel at 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.