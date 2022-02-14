COVID cases in Lompoc Valley decrease

LOMPOC, Calif. – COVID numbers are dropping across the Lompoc Valley, including at the Medical Center.

“Things have improved somewhat and the admissions have gone down,” said the hospital’s Chief Operations Officer Dr. Naishadh Buch.

At this time, 5 patients are being treated for the virus.

“In fact, none of them are in the ICU,” said Dr. Buch.

As for staffing, things have also improved.

“It's going better,” said Senior Nursing Director Karen Kelly. “The staff are not sick with covid- it’s helped a lot.”

Lompoc Unified School District staff has also seen a decrease in cases.

“Our student absences are decreasing,” said Deputy Superintendent Bree Valla. “Students are back after that initial peak.”

Masks are still required on campus at all times despite the lift of the mask mandate at indoor areas.

“We are also going to have a vaccine clinic soon as well,” said Valla.



There is also a substitute teacher shortage due to COVID, and the district asks those who qualify to apply.

“We are looking forward to hiring more,” said Valla.

To apply, click here.