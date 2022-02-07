Community members react to Friday deadly shooting in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Santa Maria community members express their concerns on the deadly shooting that occurred at Town Center Mall parking garage Friday night.

It happened late Friday night, just before midnight.

Officers say a 17-year-old Santa Maria boy died at the scene.

A 24-year-old was also struck by the gunfire, but she's expected to be okay.

NewsChannel 3-12 reached out to police Monday for any updates on the investigation, but officers didn't have anything to release yet.

People who live in the area are concerned and hope others will be more vigilant at night time.

“Look out for each other,” said resident Mauricio Espino. “Try not to go out alone. Always go with somebody.”

We reached out to the mall and the City of Santa Maria and they declined to comment.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police.