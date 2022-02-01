SB County Public Health partner with community organizations to distribute COVID rapid test kits

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Public Health is working with several local organizations across the county to hand out COVID rapid test kits.

The Santa Maria-Lompoc NAACP is one of those organizations. President of the organization Lawanda Lyons-Pruitt says in the last few weeks, members have been distributing test kits to people of color communities.

Public health said some partners are distributing out to the community, while others host open distribution sites.

